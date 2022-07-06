AMD FSR 2.0 mods bring better upscaling to Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dyling Light.

AMD's FSR 2.0 is, like Nvidia's DLSS 2.0, a major update on the original dynamic upscaling formula. It uses frame time data to deliver a more accurate image with fewer upscaling and sharpening artifacts. And now you can enjoy the full glory of FSR 2.0 on games that as yet don't have official support, thanks to an enterprising modder.

Redditor bctoy confirmed that FSR 2.0 works in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, Death Stranding, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dying Light 2, among others. This is huge news, as previously these games were restricted to Nvidia's DLSS (locking it down to Nvidia card owners only) or FSR 1.0, which has a lacklustre upscaling algorithm. With FSR 2.0, gamers with all GPUs can enjoy a performance uplift of as much as 2x, and though the image quality isn't always perfect, most seem to think the improvement is worth some minor sacrifices in image quality.

The full list of games supported by the mod (and some of the problems associated with them) are as follows:

Cyberpunk 2077 (black screens, ghosting)

Dying Light 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition (ghosting)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Death Stranding (low-res modes have issues with motion)

Horizon Zero Dawn (poor hair reconstruction)

Control (menu glitches)

If you want to download the mod yourself to see how well it works in any of the above games, you can download it from GitHub here.