Call of Duty: Modern Warfare finally lets you kill its ridiculous install size

A new patch for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is helping gamers reduce its ridiculous install size, by allowing for the uninstallation (or limited installation) of parts of the game they aren't interested in playing. The original base game install size was a ridiculous 222GB, which on some 250GB SSDs with Windows installed, meant that owners weren't able to install the game at all, even with no other games alongside it. This update should fix that.

Part of the reason Call of Duty games have always had rather insane install sizes compared to their contemporary games, is because they are effectively several games in one. Alongside high-end assets for the advanced graphics the games usually sport, they include single and multiplayer modes, and multiple side gameplay options with entirely different content. That lead to the 222GB install size of Warzone, but that should be smaller following the new update.

Once you've downloaded the new October 13 Patch, PC players can open the Battle.net launcher, choose Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, select Modify Install, and then under Game Content, select Modify Install. There you'll find the options to check or uncheck the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Special Ops modes individually. If you don't plan to play any one or more of those, unchecking them will uninstall them, saving you tens of gigabytes in the process.

Tonight's update will begin rolling out at 11PM PDT!



This update also includes mode specific uninstall options for PC MW owners. Instructions on how to do this will be included in the patch notes coming later this evening, so stay tuned! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 13, 2020

If you haven't installed them yet, you can leave the ones you don't want unchecked and they'll never take up any space on your system in the first place.

You can't uninstall Warzone as a number if its assets are shared by other components of the game and it wouldn't save much to take our Warzone specific content and leave the shared content.

How much space did you save using the new patch?