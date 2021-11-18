Colorful now has the best looking graphics cards yet

Colorful is a Chinese GPU manufacturer that is looking to truly overhaul the way graphics cards look with a number of unique design ideas and customization options in a new range of Nvidia RTX GPUs. Called the iGame GeForce RTX Customization Series, these cards will let buyers fully customize the backplate with whatever design they like, and the front end is getting a bit redesign too, with some unique lighting and color choices.

Colorful isn't one of the major GPU brands that has landed well in Western markets, but it's been around for decades and is looking to make a big splash in the GPU constrained world of 2021 with its own unique GPUs. The iGame GeForce RTX Customization series are available in RTX 3060, 3060 Ti, 3070, and 3070 Ti cards, and come with a white plastic shroud surrounding the fan, and a pair of large white dual axial fans that pull air in and across the large internal heatsink.

The exhaust vents out the bottom/front of the card, with a big cutout showing off the heatsink itself in a fetching, unique look.

The cards come with two backplates -- one white, and one brushed silver aluminum. They both lock magnetically into place. Where the customization comes in, is they're designed to be fitted with vinyl decal stickers. You get two in the box, but you could easily make your own to attach to the blank backplate.

Each card also has an addressable RGB strip around the front of the card too, customizable through the iGame app.

These cards get a slight clock speed boost over stock, though there's not much in it. They're more about looks than raw performance. They should be available in the coming weeks.