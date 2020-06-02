Epic could bring the Epic Games Store to Andoid and iOS

With its billions of dollars of revenue from the past few years of Fortnite success, Epic has continued to expand to become an enormously dominating force in the gaming industry. Following the steadily building success of its own distribution platform, the Epic Games Store, it's now set to push out into the mobile game space, with plans to develop mobile versions of the store and its games for both Android and iOS.

“We’d like to bring the [Epic Games] Store to iOS in the future, and we will bring it to Android,” said Epic CEO Tim Sweeney in a chat with GameSpot. “We think it’s a good way to help the industry [move] forward and it’s another way where Epic as a game developer had built up this audience around Fortnite and learned how to operate a distribution platform on PC and Android.”

“Now, as we’ve done with many things from the Unreal Engine to the Epic Online services, we open it up to all other developers to use with their games and are trying to serve the industry and provide a really interesting alternative to the ecosystem,” he added.

The first step of this plan was a branding one. Epic recently renamed its Fortnite Android game launcher the Epic Games App Android. That will soon expand into offering other games, with Epic helping developers to port their games to the mobile platforms and make them easily accessible to a much wider audience.

Epic could be on the cusp of doing something that even Valve hasn't been able to do — really unifiying mobile, desktop and console gaming across a large body of games and experiences.