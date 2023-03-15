Giant-hatted evil dwarfs arrive in Warhammer 3 next month

Some of the most eagerly awaited DLC for Total War; Warhammer 3 has finally been confirmed. Chaos Dwarfs, the big-hatted, even angrier cousins of the Dwarf faction, will arrive on April 13. They’re not alone too, as they’re also coming alongside some new Greenskin troops, and a broad range of monsters and fire-powered constructs.

As mentioned, the easiest way to describe the “Chorfs” (as known within the fandom) is that they’re basically the evil versions of the good Dwarfs — and can be told apart from their boring, good-aligned brethren with their red eyes, small tusks, and love for massive hats. Oh, and they like slavery, fire gods, and enormous metal constructs and cannons. Unsurprisingly, they’re enormously popular within the Warhammer 3 community, even though the Chaos Dwarfs hadn’t previously been seen in Warhammer Fantasy (the source material) for well over a decade, even before it was shut down.

Three Legendary Lords are included in the DLC: Astragoth Ironhand, High Priest of Hashut; Drazhoath the Ashen, Sorcerer Prophet of Hashut; and Zhatan the Black, commander of the Tower of Zharr. They’re backed up by a new Legendary Hero, the Hobgoblin Gorduz Backstabber, a melee hero with a penchant for sneaking behind enemy lines and attacking in the vulnerable bits. While not confirmed, it’s also been hinted in forum posts that an extra Legendary Hero, the vampire Ulrika, may be available soon as well for free. It’s likely she will launch alongside the Chaos Dwarfs, but not as part of the DLC.

The Chaos Dwarfs are set to have their own blend of in-game mechanics, too. Two are seemingly borrowed from existing factions — Cathay’s trade caravans and the Dark Elves’ slavery mechanics — but two look to be unique for the race. The Tower of Zharr sees Chaos Dwarfs fight for seats, imbuing the race with buffs, and cooperating to build Districts. Or you can backstab your friends and take their seats for yourself. The second mechanic involves building a giant drill to harvest the blood of their fire god, Hashut, for nefarious ends. It’s utterly bonkers, and fits the race extremely well.

Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs is currently available for pre-order on Steam, and it will be 10% off until its release on April 13.