Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AERO could be a very cool card indeed

If you’ve been let down by the rumors that the Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti could be a bit rubbish, then we’ve got good news for you. Leaked images of Gigabyte’s RTX 4070 Ti show a great looking card with three fans, and when added to the existing rumors that this card will have good specs, this could be the well balanced graphics card to kick off your 2023 with a bang.

Spotted by VideoCardz, the Gigabyte RTX 4070 Ti AERO sports three fans and a crisp all-white color scheme. The plastic does look a little on the yellow side in the leaked images, but this is probably more to do with lighting than any problems with the plastic. White plastic can sometimes yellow as it ages, but it’s tough to imagine that could be a problem for a card that hasn’t even been announced yet.

The star of the show is undoubtedly the three-fan setup, which should keep the card nice and cool during intense gaming sessions. There’s also a large and pretty exposed heatsink, adding to the cooling abilities. It’s likely the reason for the AERO name, and it should be a strong draw for anyone who wants to keep their system temperature under control. Images also show off the new pin adapter, a 2x8 pin to 1x16 pin adapter which gives a bit of extra compatibility for a wider range of systems.

Specs-wise, the RTX 4070 Ti is expected to contain largely similar specs to the RTX 4080 12GB, which Nvidia unlaunched after confusion surrounding the use of the 4080 name twice in the same launch. It seems like Nvidia took criticism that this lower spec card should just be a 4070, and did just that with the RTX 4070 Ti. If it’s priced well, there’s no reason this slightly weaker RTX 4080 shouldn’t do very well.

Nvidia is due to announce its new range of cards on January 3, with release day likely being January 5. Save your pennies and keep your Christmas money close, as the RTX 4070 Ti AERO is looking like a GPU you don’t want to miss.