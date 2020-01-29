Help beta test horror strategy game, Othercide, now

Horror strategy game Othercide is in need of testing and that's where you come in. Blending turn based tactical bombat with some intriguing unlocks, and a unique aesthetic, Othercide is progressing well through development, but needs some help getting over the line to make sure it's nice and polished. That means beta testers. Do you want to take part?

If it had an analogous game, it would probably be XCOM, but with a much darker tone and a more limited color palette. There are definitely some anime and Lovecraftian influences in there too.

Othercide was originally supposed to hit Early Access in 2019 but that never materialized. It may still take place, but before that can happen, the developers at fledgling developer, Lightbulb Crew, want to get some external testing done.

To take part you need to be at least 18 years old, have a Steam account, speak English or French, and own a PC that can meet the minimum specifications, which for Othercide are pretty trivial.

If you want to sign up, you can find more information here.