Intel 10th gen desktop chips could hit 5.3GHz

Some leaked information of the 10th-generation of Intel CPUs has come to light and suggests performance could enjoy a nice, if not significant, uplift. The top-tier CPU will be a 10-core chip known as the 10900K and thanks to being built on Intel's extremely mature 14nm process, with a new and modified architecture, it could hit turbo speeds as high as 5.3GHz right out of the box. That would give it a slight increase in general performance over the already incredibly capable 9900KS that was released just a few weeks ago and hits 5.0GHz on all cores right out of the box.
It's not clear if the new 10900K will manage that on all cores, or just a few, but in either case, it should be the most capable gaming CPU we've ever seen — even if it will likely continue to fall heavily behind AMD's best efforts on multi-threaded tasks.
The new 10-series CPUs will come with a spread of two, four, six, eight, and 10 core options, with every single one enjoying hyperthreading for improved multi-threaded performance. It will make six cores the default for the mid-range, like AMD's Ryzen CPUs, as well as make everything, even the low-end Core i3s, capable of besting 4GHz on all cores when boosted.
Cache has seen a small bump with this generation too, with the top chips enjoying up to 20Mb of it, though that's still a far cry from AMD's top Ryzen processors. They will, however, enjoy next-generation UHD 730 graphics, which should offer credible low-end gaming power for those who want it.
Expect these chips to debut sometime in April.
