New OLED gaming monitor aims to reduce screen glare by 70%

Got a gaming rig setup that’s constantly plagued by an awkward position that means the Sun often reflects off your monitor? You’ll be happy to hear that Dough’s new 27-inch Black Spectrum 1440p monitor releases next month, as it comes equipped with a special glossy cover glass that claims to reduce glare from strong lights by 70%.

Definitely one to keep an eye on if you often find yourself falling prey to the strong light of the Sun wandering across the sky, the cover glass on the Black Spectrum aims to reduce glare by 70%, but also increases the ambient contrast ratio by 40%, offering you an even bigger benefit when strong lights aren’t an issue. The panel itself comes from LG, and it seems to be the same display as the LG UltraGear 27GR95WE, which shares the same specs as the Black Spectrum.

The cover glass isn’t the only thing the Black Spectrum has going for it. As mentioned, it’s a 27-inch 1440p monitor, but it also comes with a 240Hz refresh rate, along with a .03ms response time, two HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort, and 100W of power delivery through a USB-C port. The bezel is extremely thin, and the design is almost austere when compared to a number of competitors.

It’s the latest in a series of glare-fighting monitors, with other examples including the Alienware 34 and Philips Evnia. The Dough’s no frills approach will also appeal to those who don't necessarily like RGB lights and other additions on their kit. Elements like an anti-glare cover are rapidly becoming must-have features in monitors, and Dough’s Black Spectrum will hopefully be one of the monitors to grab when it releases.

The Dough Black Spectrum will release in July for $1,099, but you’re able to grab yourself a nice discount if you pre-order it by June 15 on Dough’s website. Pre-order it and you’ll be able to nab it for just $899, though you’ll also have to pay $99 for the stand as well. Don’t want the glossy cover glass? You can get an otherwise identical version of the Spectrum Black with a matte coating for $699 (and $99 for the stand) instead.