The Steam Sale is here, what are you buying?

Valve's mega Steam Winter Sale, the last one it will run this year, is here and it's brought with it a bevy of offers, deals, and discounts in an effort to flesh out your catalog of games this holiday season. There's shooters, strategies, puzzlers, brawlers, beat'em ups, MMOs, RPGs, and anything else you can think of, all wrapped up with a nice bow and a discounted price tag.

The question is, what are you going to buy?

Some of the biggest games on sale right now include Dark Souls III, which is down to just $10, Fallout 4, which is just $7, Production Line is down to $10, and you can pick up every Witcher game and expansion for less than $20. There are also heavy discounts on Hunt: Showdown, The Surge 2, XCOM 2, Generation Zero, Planet Coaster, and Northgard, among many others.

Buying anything during the sale will get you tokens for Valve's latest gamified sale experience. You can complete quests for more tokens too. Those tokens can be spent on all sorts of little extras, like chat stickers, winter profile page upgrades, profile backgrounds, chat room effects, emoticons, the winter badge, and discounts on future purchases.

A single £5 off voucher is 5,000 tokens, though, which is the equivalent of spending nearly $40, so you'll have to spend quite a lot to get any free games.

Still, free is free, right? What are you planning to buy this sale season?