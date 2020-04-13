Valve has a new Steam Controller in the works

Valve stopped selling its Steam Controller a few months ago, bringing an end to an experiment that saw it try to replace one of the thumbsticks with a pair of touchpads. It never quite worked, even if it made the controller more versatile, as it just didn't work as well as a standard dual stick controller. But that doesn't mean valve has given up on its dream. It's just patented a brand new controller design.

Spotted by PCGamesN, the patent filing suggests that the base design of the controller wouldn't be entirely different, but it would implement far more customization. Namely, that you could pop off the touchpads and replace them with joysticks if you prefer. The controller would detect these inputs differently, noticing that you're attached a D-Pad, Joystick, or touchpad, and then react to those inputs accordingly.

The backplate would also be updated, with swappable padels, triggers, touchpads, or further buttons, depending on your preference and any further accessories that Valve releases, making it possible to turn the controller into what you want on any given moment.

This would also make the controller a great fit for those with particularly large, or small hands, as they could install taller joysticks, or more compact touchpads that were a better fit for their digits.

No word yet on if or when this design will see the light of day, but it's exciting to know that Valve is still working away at the idea.