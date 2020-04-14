Would you pay $325 for this Hatsune Miku controller?

Special controllers are a premium addition to specific games which rarely draw too much traction — there's only so many people who are willing to pay to really play Steel Batallion and its like how it's supposed to be played. But maybe Hatsune Miku fans will be more willing and able. A new controller has been produced by Hori for Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega 39 on the Nintendo Switch, and Hatsune Miku Project Diva Future Tone DX on the PS4.

Both games are rhythm titles, so there's no surprise that the main inputs for this monster controller are huge colored buttons, but at $325 that might be a hard sell even for the diehards. Pre-orders in Japan have just started, so it might take a while for it to arrive in the US if you order soon, but with no word on an international release you might have to pay the import duty to get it if you really want it.

Pre-ordering might be worth it too, as the original run reportedly ran out quickly.

You can't discourage Miku fans with a high price tag it seems.