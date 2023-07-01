Far Cry 3 [1.06/DirectX 11] (+20 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

_______ ______________________ / / / \ / / / \ / / / ____ ____ ______ \ / / / / / / / / \ / / / / / / / / / / / // / / / / / / / / / / \__/ /___/____ __/ /___/ /______/ The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents Far Cry 3 v1.06 DirectX 11 +20 Trainer @ Trainer Notes @ Game Version:.......v1.06 DX11 Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS Release:...............UBISoft Tested on:..........Windows 11 Chiptune:.............No Music Date:.............18. Jun 2023 Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2 File:........................................farcry3_d3d11.exe MD5 Hash:.................... DF7FC8A341CED1C4E49D716F04BB3431 File:............................................FC3_d3d11.dll MD5 Hash:.................... 9C4ACEFE5A1EBD6C7EF7E3B7B20A3EA6 Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS @@ Available Options Hotkeys Funktion Hotkeys Funktion @ @ This trainer is for the DirectX11 version 1.06 of the game... The game was updated to version 1.06 on 05/28/2018 but the game shows also version 1.05 at the main menu... Make a md5 check of your "FC3_d3d11.dll"... It must have the same md5 hash as shown above... Otherwise, this trainer will not work with your game version... Also, this trainer is only for the DirectX 11 version of the game. I will never make a trainer for the DirectX 9 version of the game... Num 0 Unlimited Health Num 1 One Hit Kill Num 2 Unlimited Armor Num 3 Unlimited Stamina Num 4 Unlimited Oxygen Num 5 Unlimited Ammo Num 6 No Reload Num 7 Unlimited Explosives Num 8 8x Experience Points Num 9 Unlimited Skillpoints Num / (Divide) Unlock Weaponslots Num * (Multiply) Stealth Mode Num - (Add) Perfect Aiming Num + (Subtract) Fast Vehicle Repair Ctrl + Num 0 Inc. Rucksack Slots Ctrl + Num 1 Unlimited Syringes Ctrl + Num 2 +2.000 Money Ctrl + Num 3 +1.000 Maximum Money Ctrl + Num 4 Infinite Time Ctrl + Num 5 Increased Speed @ Additional Notes @ --->>> Virus Warnings <<<--- First of all... I can't handle all possible antivirus programs so far out there. Some antivirus solution detects always a virus in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed. The best results i see with "VirusBuster". About available cheats Num 4 - Unlimited Ammo This options works when you use a weapon. So you must have at least some ammo left. Num 6 - Unlimited Explosives This option is working the same way... You must have at least some grenades/molotovs etc. left. If so then the amount will be set to a value of 5. Num 7 - 8x Experience Points Example... When you simple shot an enemy you get 10 experience points. Whis this option activated you'll get 80 experience points. Num * - Stealth Mode This option is only working against enemys... Animals can still see you... Shift + Num 1 - Inc. Rucksack Slots Activate this option and you'll get 1000 slots more for your bag... Shift + Num 2 - Infinite Syringes When you use a syringe the value for this will be set to 3. Shift + Num 3 - +2.000 Money Whis this option activated everytime you open your inventory you'll get 2.000 units more to your current value. Shift + Num 4 - +1.000 Maximum Money Activate this option and everytime you open your inventory you'll get 1.000 units more to your maximum value of money... Ctrl + Num 5 - Infinite Time With this option activated you've infinite time for all races except the medicine mission where you have to drive a quad with a medicine bag to a special location. Ctrl + Num 6 - Increased Speed Now you can run and swim much faster... Thats it... Simple eh??? @ Final Words @ ---> We are currently looking for experienced <--- - trainer makers - nfo makers - gfx'ers - HTML and/or PHP programmers - chiptuners when you think you are able to support us in any other way... so let us know... @ grEEtZ / thx @ DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG, dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych and the whole German Gamehacking Community Donators sawen *If you want to be listed here... Let me know* Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS Last Update... 10/2021