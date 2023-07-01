Far Cry 3 [1.06/DirectX 11] (+20 Trainer) [iNvIcTUs oRCuS]

Text file description: 
                      _______    ______________________
                     /      /   /                      \
                    /      /   /                        \
                   /      /   /   ____    ____    ______ \
                          /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /  \
                         /   /   /       /   /   /  /  /
                        /   /   /     //   /  /  /
                       /   /   /       /   /   /     /
                   \__/   /___/____ __/   /___/     /______/
         The Team from HomeofGamehacking proudly presents
              Far Cry 3 v1.06 DirectX 11 +20 Trainer
     @ Trainer Notes @
       Game Version:.......v1.06 DX11  Trained by:.....iNvIcTUs oRCuS
       Release:...............UBISoft  Tested on:..........Windows 11
       Chiptune:.............No Music  Date:.............18. Jun 2023
       Homepage:.............................www.homeofgamehacking.de
       Paypal Donation:...............*****://paypal.me/iNvIcTUsoRCuS
       Discord:............................*****://discord.gg/5PcfeZ2
       File:........................................farcry3_d3d11.exe
       MD5 Hash:.................... DF7FC8A341CED1C4E49D716F04BB3431
       File:............................................FC3_d3d11.dll
       MD5 Hash:.................... 9C4ACEFE5A1EBD6C7EF7E3B7B20A3EA6
                   Trainer Design by:......iNvIcTUs oRCuS
      Available Options
         Hotkeys                           Funktion
                This trainer is for the DirectX11 version 1.06
                of the game...
                The game was updated to version 1.06 on
                05/28/2018 but the game shows also version 1.05
                at the main menu...
                Make a md5 check of your "FC3_d3d11.dll"...
                It must have the same md5 hash as shown above...
                Otherwise, this trainer will not work with your
                game version...
                Also, this trainer is only for the DirectX 11
                version of the game. I will never make a trainer
                for the DirectX 9 version of the game...
                Num 0                       Unlimited Health
                Num 1                       One Hit Kill
                Num 2                       Unlimited Armor
                Num 3                       Unlimited Stamina
                Num 4                       Unlimited Oxygen
                Num 5                       Unlimited Ammo
                Num 6                       No Reload
                Num 7                       Unlimited Explosives
                Num 8                       8x Experience Points
                Num 9                       Unlimited Skillpoints
            Num / (Divide)                  Unlock Weaponslots
           Num * (Multiply)                 Stealth Mode
             Num - (Add)                    Perfect Aiming
           Num + (Subtract)                 Fast Vehicle Repair
             Ctrl + Num 0                   Inc. Rucksack Slots
             Ctrl + Num 1                   Unlimited Syringes
             Ctrl + Num 2                   +2.000 Money
             Ctrl + Num 3                   +1.000 Maximum Money
             Ctrl + Num 4                   Infinite Time
             Ctrl + Num 5                   Increased Speed
     @ Additional Notes  @
                       --->>> Virus Warnings <<<---
                First of all... I can't handle all possible
                antivirus programs so far out there.
                Some antivirus solution detects always a virus
                in my trainers. All of my trainers are packed
                and/or encrypted. On "www.virustotal.com" you can
                see that some scanners report it as xxx Packed.
                The best results i see with "VirusBuster".
                          About available cheats
                Num 4 - Unlimited Ammo
                This options works when you use a weapon.
                So you must have at least some ammo left.
                Num 6 - Unlimited Explosives
                This option is working the same way...
                You must have at least some grenades/molotovs
                etc. left. If so then the amount will be set
                to a value of 5.
                Num 7 - 8x Experience Points
                Example... When you simple shot an enemy you
                get 10 experience points.
                Whis this option activated you'll get 80
                experience points.
                Num * - Stealth Mode
                This option is only working against enemys...
                Animals can still see you...
                Shift + Num 1 - Inc. Rucksack Slots
                Activate this option and you'll get 1000 slots
                more for your bag...
                Shift + Num 2 - Infinite Syringes
                When you use a syringe the value for this will
                be set to 3.
                Shift + Num 3 - +2.000 Money
                Whis this option activated everytime you open
                your inventory you'll get 2.000 units more to
                your current value.
                Shift + Num 4 - +1.000 Maximum Money
                Activate this option and everytime you open your
                inventory you'll get 1.000 units more to your
                maximum value of money...
                Ctrl + Num 5 - Infinite Time
                With this option activated you've infinite time
                for all races except the medicine mission where
                you have to drive a quad with a medicine bag to
                a special location.
                Ctrl + Num 6 - Increased Speed
                Now you can run and swim much faster...
                Thats it... Simple eh???
     @    Final Words    @
            ---> We are currently looking for experienced <---
                 - trainer makers
                 - nfo makers
                 - gfx'ers
                 - HTML and/or PHP programmers
                 - chiptuners
             when you think you are able to support us in any
                      other way... so let us know...
     @ grEEtZ / thx @
              DNA, fr33k, Acubra, ti6, maluc, dr.oLLe, FLiNG,
                         dEViATED, d!zzler, Psych
                and the whole German Gamehacking Community
                                Donators
                                   sawen
              *If you want to be listed here... Let me know*
                   Join us at www.homeofgamehacking.de
                   NFO created by iNvIcTUs oRCuS
                       Last Update... 10/2021

