Resident Evil 4 v1.0 (+30 Trainer) [FLiNG]

OPTIONS F1 - God Mode/Ignore Hits F2 - Infinite Health F3 - Edit Max Health F4 - Infinite Armor Num 3 - Infinite Items Num 4 - Infinite Ammo Num 5 - No Reload Num 6 - Infinite Knife Durability Num 7 - Set Game Speed Num 8 - Set Player Movement Speed Num 9 - Set AI Movement Speed Num 0 - Easy Kills Num . - Damage Multiplier Num + - Defense Multiplier Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Pesetas Ctrl+Num 2 - Pesetas Multiplier Ctrl+Num 3 - Edit Spinels Ctrl+Num 4 - Edit Exclusive Upgrade Tickets Ctrl+Num 5 - Edit CP Ctrl+Num 6 - Unlock All Extra Content Shop Items Ctrl+Num 7 - Easy Crafting Alt+Num 1 - No Recoil Alt+Num 2 - Super Accuracy Alt+Num 3 - Change FOV Alt+Num 4 - Max Shooting Range Score Alt+Num 5 - Edit Gold Tokens Alt+Num 6 - Edit Silver Tokens Alt+Num 7 - Reset Save Count Alt+Num 8 - Freeze Play Time Alt+Num 9 - Adjust Play Time (+/- Minutes) NOTES This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework. 1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re4.exe). 2. Start the game. REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/