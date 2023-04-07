Resident Evil 4 v1.0 (+30 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Rate

Total votes: 11
80
April 7, 2023 - 5:21pm
  • PC

Resident Evil 4 v1.0 (+30 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
OPTIONS
F1 - God Mode/Ignore Hits
F2 - Infinite Health
F3 - Edit Max Health
F4 - Infinite Armor
Num 3 - Infinite Items
Num 4 - Infinite Ammo
Num 5 - No Reload
Num 6 - Infinite Knife Durability
Num 7 - Set Game Speed
Num 8 - Set Player Movement Speed
Num 9 - Set AI Movement Speed
Num 0 - Easy Kills
Num . - Damage Multiplier
Num + - Defense Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Pesetas
Ctrl+Num 2 - Pesetas Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3 - Edit Spinels
Ctrl+Num 4 - Edit Exclusive Upgrade Tickets
Ctrl+Num 5 - Edit CP
Ctrl+Num 6 - Unlock All Extra Content Shop Items
Ctrl+Num 7 - Easy Crafting
Alt+Num 1 - No Recoil
Alt+Num 2 - Super Accuracy
Alt+Num 3 - Change FOV
Alt+Num 4 - Max Shooting Range Score
Alt+Num 5 - Edit Gold Tokens
Alt+Num 6 - Edit Silver Tokens
Alt+Num 7 - Reset Save Count
Alt+Num 8 - Freeze Play Time
Alt+Num 9 - Adjust Play Time (+/- Minutes)
NOTES
This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework.
1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re4.exe).
2. Start the game.This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework.



1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re4.exe).

2. Start the game.



REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/



==================================================================================================================



*NO9ehVO(uREFramework by praydogeg~8nbvS\O
_Ob	cgqNNekd\O



1. 
Y6R"dinput8.dll"0R8nbvU_re4.exe(WTN*NvU_	0

2. L8nb



REFrameworkS0W@Whttps://github.com/praydog/REFramework/

Download

More Resident Evil 4 (2022) Trainers

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment