Resident Evil 4 v1.0-v20230424 (+36 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Note: You don't need REFramework for Empress version. This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework. 1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re4.exe). 2. Start the game. REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/ ================================================================================================================== lEmpressHreNNd\O0 *NO9ehVO(uREFramework by praydogeg~8nbvS\O _Ob cgqNNekd\O 1. Y6R"dinput8.dll"0R8nbvU_re4.exe(WTN*NvU_ 0 2. L8nb REFrameworkS0W@Whttps://github.com/praydog/REFramework/OPTIONS Num 1 God Mode/Ignore Hits Num 2 Infinite Health Num 3 Edit Max Health Num 4 Infinite Armor Num 5 Infinite Items Num 6 Infinite Ammo Num 7 No Reload Num 8 Infinite Knife Durability Num 9 Set Game Speed Num 0 Set Player Movement Speed Num . Set AI Movement Speed Num + Easy Kills PageUp Damage Multiplier PageDown Defense Multiplier Ctrl+Num 1 Edit Pesetas Ctrl+Num 2 Pesetas Multiplier Ctrl+Num 3 Edit Spinels Ctrl+Num 4 Edit Exclusive Upgrade Tickets Ctrl+Num 5 Edit CP Ctrl+Num 6 Unlock All Extra Content Shop Items Ctrl+Num 7 Easy Crafting Alt+Num 1 No Recoil Alt+Num 2 Super Accuracy Alt+Num 3 Change FOV Alt+Num 4 Max Shooting Range Score Alt+Num 5 Edit Gold Tokens Alt+Num 6 Edit Silver Tokens Alt+Num 7 Reset Save Count Alt+Num 8 Freeze Play Time Alt+Num 9 Adjust Play Time (+/- Minutes) F1 Mercenary Mode: Freeze Timer F2 Mercenary Mode: Freeze Combo Timer F3 Mercenary Mode: Max Mayhem Gauge F4 Mercenary Mode: Infinite Mayhem Duration F5 Mercenary Mode: Max Score F6 Mercenary Mode: Score Multiplier