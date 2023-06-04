Resident Evil 4 v1.0-v20230424 (+36 Trainer) [FLiNG]

June 4, 2023 - 3:45pm
  • PC

Resident Evil 4 v1.0-v20230424 (+36 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
Note: You don't need REFramework for Empress version.



This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework.



1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re4.exe).

2. Start the game.



REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/



==================================================================================================================



REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/

OPTIONS
Num 1  God Mode/Ignore Hits
Num 2  Infinite Health
Num 3  Edit Max Health
Num 4  Infinite Armor
Num 5  Infinite Items
Num 6  Infinite Ammo
Num 7  No Reload
Num 8  Infinite Knife Durability
Num 9  Set Game Speed
Num 0  Set Player Movement Speed
Num .  Set AI Movement Speed
Num +  Easy Kills
PageUp  Damage Multiplier
PageDown  Defense Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 1  Edit Pesetas
Ctrl+Num 2  Pesetas Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3  Edit Spinels
Ctrl+Num 4  Edit Exclusive Upgrade Tickets
Ctrl+Num 5  Edit CP
Ctrl+Num 6  Unlock All Extra Content Shop Items
Ctrl+Num 7  Easy Crafting
Alt+Num 1  No Recoil
Alt+Num 2  Super Accuracy
Alt+Num 3  Change FOV
Alt+Num 4  Max Shooting Range Score
Alt+Num 5  Edit Gold Tokens
Alt+Num 6  Edit Silver Tokens
Alt+Num 7  Reset Save Count
Alt+Num 8  Freeze Play Time
Alt+Num 9  Adjust Play Time (+/- Minutes)
F1  Mercenary Mode: Freeze Timer
F2  Mercenary Mode: Freeze Combo Timer
F3  Mercenary Mode: Max Mayhem Gauge
F4  Mercenary Mode: Infinite Mayhem Duration
F5  Mercenary Mode: Max Score
F6  Mercenary Mode: Score Multiplier
SPECIAL NOTES
Add new comment