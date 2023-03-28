Resident Evil 4 v1.0 (+14 Trainer) [FLiNG]

This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework. 1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re4.exe). 2. Start the game. REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/ ================================================================================================================== *NO9ehVO(uREFramework by praydogeg~8nbvS\O _Ob cgqNNekd\O 1. Y6R"dinput8.dll"0R8nbvU_re4.exe(WTN*NvU_ 0 2. L8nb REFrameworkS0W@Whttps://github.com/praydog/REFramework/ OPTIONS Num 1 - Infinite Health Num 2 - Edit Max Health Num 3 - Infinite Items Num 4 - Infinite Ammo Num 5 - No Reload Num 6 - Infinite Knife Durability Num 7 - Set Game Speed Num 8 - Set Player Movement Speed Num 9 - Set AI Movement Speed Num 0 - Easy Kills Num . - Damage Multiplier Num + - Defense Multiplier Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Pesetas Ctrl+Num 2 - Pesetas Multiplier Ctrl+Num 3 - Edit Spinels Ctrl+Num 4 - Edit CP Ctrl+Num 5 - Unlock All Extra Content Shop Items Ctrl+Num 6 - Easy Crafting NOTES This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework. 1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re4.exe). 2. Start the game.