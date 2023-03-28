Resident Evil 4 v1.0 (+14 Trainer) [FLiNG]

20
March 28, 2023 - 7:24am
  • PC

Resident Evil 4 v1.0 (+14 Trainer) [FLiNG]

Text file description: 
This trainer uses REFramework by praydog to bypass anti cheat protection. Please follow these instructions to install REFramework.



1. Copy "dinput8.dll" to your game's main folder (where you can find re4.exe).

2. Start the game.



REFramework Source: https://github.com/praydog/REFramework/



==================================================================================================================



1. 
OPTIONS
Num 1 - Infinite Health
Num 2 - Edit Max Health
Num 3 - Infinite Items
Num 4 - Infinite Ammo
Num 5 - No Reload
Num 6 - Infinite Knife Durability
Num 7 - Set Game Speed
Num 8 - Set Player Movement Speed
Num 9 - Set AI Movement Speed
Num 0 - Easy Kills
Num . - Damage Multiplier
Num + - Defense Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 1 - Edit Pesetas
Ctrl+Num 2 - Pesetas Multiplier
Ctrl+Num 3 - Edit Spinels
Ctrl+Num 4 - Edit CP
Ctrl+Num 5 - Unlock All Extra Content Shop Items
Ctrl+Num 6 - Easy Crafting
NOTES
