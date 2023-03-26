Resident Evil 4 (2022)

March 26, 2023 - 11:25am
1 Trainer available for Resident Evil 4 (2022), see below

Resident Evil 4 (2023) is a remake of the 2005 game Resident Evil 4. It features "over-the-shoulder" third-person shooter gameplay similar to the original, while drawing from the remakes of Resident Evil 2 (2019) and Resident Evil 3 (2020). Resident Evil 4 features redesigned visuals, designed to create a tenser atmosphere, along with new character designs and backgrounds. It offers six controls schemes, including one styled after the original game.

Trainers

Resident Evil 4 (2022) (+17 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

