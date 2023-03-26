Resident Evil 4 (2022) (+17 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

March 26, 2023 - 11:28am
  • PC

Unlock more options including updates for this Resident Evil 4 (2022) Trainer

Text file description: 
Resident Evil 4 2022 by cheathappens.com
-------------------------------------------------------
Activating this trainer
-------------------------------------------------------
If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Health
# Weapons
	 NumPad2: No Reload
	 NumPad3: Unlimited Ammo
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Knife Durability
# Items
	 NumPad5: Unlimited Durability
# Enemies
	 NumPad6: Super Damage
# Inventory
	 NumPad7: 50 Stacked Items and Ammo Multiplier
# Player State
	 NumPad8: Ghost Mode
	 NumPad9: Float Mode
# Gameplay
	 Multiply: Game Speed
Editor Options
-------------------------------------------------------
# Player Stats
	 Max Health
	 Health
# Currency
	 Pasetas Money
	 Pink Gems
# Player Position
	 X
	 Z
	 Y
Notes
-------------------------------------------------------
This game has anticheats, scanners, and all sorts of crashing issue.  To use the trainer without these issues, there is a 3rd party fix that will allow the trainer to be used and to fix the graphics and anticheats crashes.
Go here:
*****://github.com/praydog/REFramework-nightly/releases/download/latest/RE4.zip
download that .zip.
Unzip the .zip and take the file:
dinput8.dll
and place it into your game directory, usually:
C:\Steam\steamapps\common\RESIDENT EVIL 4  BIOHAZARD RE4
You won't need the other files, unless you want to try the game in VR mode.
Run the game and you will see that an overlay for VR is present.  You can close it using the hotkey it tells you once it has finished setting up.
You can then activate the trainer, and hopefully all will go without crashes.
A copy of the .dll is included with this trainer for now, but future versions you will have to go get from him directly.
Credits and thanks to PRAYDOG for his work on this title for VR and to allow mods.  If there has been a new patch it may take some time for PRAYDOG to update the .dll that allows mods. Give him some time to update it.
Unlimited Health:
May not mitigate scripted deaths or damage that is massive.
Unlimited Ammo:
You can reload and your ammo will remain at 15 or higher.
Super Damage:
May help kill some enemies quicker.  Some enemies may have scripts or require other things to kill them.
50 Stacked Items and Ammo Multiplier:
Toggle on and enter inventory and your stacked items and ammo will each be 50.  May not affect all items.  May also affect things like grenades count while on.
Ghost Mode:
Toggle on Player State options to go "out of body" and be able to move around like a ghost to see what is through walls or ahead of you.
====================================================================
Mute Hotkeys:
-------------------------------------------------------
To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting
-------------------------------------------------------
Requirements:
Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
*****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:
-------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com

