Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth Reveal Trailer

"Lots of people lost things in the Blackout.

I was lucky, I just lost a job.

But now they want me back."

From Annapurna Interactive, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth brings the revered franchise back to games for the first time in 25 years.

Set between the original film and 2049, Blade Runner 2033 takes place after the events of the Black Out and asks: what does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?

Developed and published by Annapurna Interactive.