The Callisto Protocol Launch Trailer

Watch The Callisto Protocol Official Launch Trailer featuring the song 'Lost Again' by Kings Elliot.

Set on Jupiter’s dead moon Callisto in the year 2320, The Callisto Protocol casts players as Jacob Lee - an inmate in Black Iron Prison. When a mysterious outbreak throws the moon into chaos, Jacob must face his darkest fears to defeat the bloodthirsty creatures that stalk him as he unravels the dark mysteries at the heart of the powerful United Jupiter Company. The Callisto Protocol is available on December 2, 2022 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Pre-Order Now at https://callisto.sds.com/buy