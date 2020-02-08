Curse of the Dead Gods - Early Access Reveal Trailer

Focus Home Interactive and Passtech Announce New Title Curse of the Dead Gods Ready for Early Access Kick-Off Curse of the Dead Gods Early Access Starting March 3

Focus Home Interactive and studio Passtech Games are pleased to announce that Curse of the Dead Gods releases in Early Access on Steam on March 3rd 2020. Get a first look at its challenging gameplay and unique setting in the Reveal Trailer.

In this rogue-lite, you seek untold riches, eternal life, divine powers - it leads to this accursed temple, a seemingly-infinite labyrinth of bottomless pits, deadly traps, and monsters.

Your greed will lead you to death, but that is not an escape. Rise to fight again. Delve deeper again. Defy the malignant deities that linger in this place. Battle through hordes of enemies in dark, cavernous passages filled with traps and secrets of all sorts - fire-spewing statues, explosives, hidden spikes, and worse.

Collect mystical Relics and an arsenal of weapons to make yourself unstoppable. Corruption builds in you with every step - encourage or ignore it, but each powerful curse can be a double-edged sword.

Rich content, frequent updates to come and community support

Available for Early Access on March 3rd, Curse of the Dead Gods offers an adventure full of content, with a demanding learning curve, intense combat, dozens of weapons, relics, curses, traps, enemies and powerful bosses to overcome.

“At the start of the EA, players will have access to what can be considered as about a third of the final content in production.” says Sylvain Passot, CEO at Passtech Games. “However, since each game is different with a large share of randomness, there is a lot to discover in this first segment! "

This Early Access release marks the launch of a roadmap of updates to come over the next few months. New Temples to explore, each with their own universe, unique traps and enemies. New game mechanics are also planned, with new weapons for your arsenal, new curses and relics. Also on the way are new game modes, along with many more features and improvements based on community feedback.

"Curse of the Dead Gods is a project close to our hearts, with many opportunities and possibilities for development. We would like to gather feedback and opinions from the community on the best route to take. Curse of the Dead Gods is a modular game with great replayability, and we believe that Early Access will make the most of it. "says Passot.

Curse of the Dead Gods launches in Early Access on Steam on March 3rd, 2020. The game will also be showcased at PAX East 2020 from February 27th to March 1st at the Focus Home Interactive booth (n°29017)