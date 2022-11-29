Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds Announcement Trailer

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds will be available on December 6th, starting at €19.99. Conquer life-or-death trials in this all-new Dani Rojas story. Lost Between Worlds is a rich, action-packed gauntlet with deadly crystal enemies, multiple player paths, all-new lore, and a wide variety of unique gameplay challenges.

Far Cry 6: Lost Between Worlds will be available December 6 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Ubisoft Connect, Ubisoft+, and Epic Games.