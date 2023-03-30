The Great War: Western Front Launch Trailer

Rate

Total votes: 4
20
March 30, 2023 - 6:09pm
  • PC

The Great War: Western Front is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for another look at this WW1 strategy game.

In The Great War: Western Front, you will step into the dual-role of Theatre Commander and Field Commander, leading your forces in both real-time strategy and turn-based grand strategy gameplay across the Western Front in order to secure victory in one of modern history’s most fundamental conflicts.

Download

More The Great War: Western Front Videos

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment