The Great War: Western Front Launch Trailer

March 30, 2023 - 6:09pm
- PC
The Great War: Western Front is available now on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for another look at this WW1 strategy game.
In The Great War: Western Front, you will step into the dual-role of Theatre Commander and Field Commander, leading your forces in both real-time strategy and turn-based grand strategy gameplay across the Western Front in order to secure victory in one of modern history’s most fundamental conflicts.
