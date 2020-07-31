The Medium Dual-Reality Trailer

The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring never-seen-before and officially patented Dual-Reality Gameplay that plays out across two worlds displayed at the same time.

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.

Coming Holiday 2020 to PC & Xbox Series X and available now for pre-order!