The Medium Official Live Action Trailer

It all starts with a dead girl… Enter the disturbing and uncanny worlds of The Medium in the brand-new Live Action Trailer created in cooperation with Platige Image and Oscar nominee Tomasz Bagiński. Get a glimpse of the mystery only a medium can solve before The Medium launches January 28th, 2021

Writer and Creative Producer: Tomasz Bagiński

Director: Paweł Maślona

Production & VFX studio : Platige Image

Shoot: DOBRO

Discover a dark mystery only a medium can solve. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles spanning both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and survive encounters with The Maw - a monster born from an unspeakable tragedy.

Available now for pre-order!