Redfall Gameplay Reveal Trailer

Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Continuing Arkane’s legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter.

Redfall used to look like it was straight out of a postcard.

That was before a legion of vampires staked their claim over the island…and its inhabitants. By blocking out the sun and pushing the ocean back from Redfall’s shores, these new vampire overlords have completely cut the island off from the outside world and any hope of rescue.

That’s where you come in. You’ll pick from a roster of four diverse heroes and either go solo or team up with up to three other players to round out your squad. Armed with a wide array of customizable gear, specialized weaponry and unique character abilities, ranging from the scientific to the mystical, you’ll take on the bloodthirsty threat and take back Redfall.

Bite Back when Redfall launches in 2023!

ESRB RATING PENDING: May contain content inappropriate for children. Visit www.esrb.org for rating information.

Redfall_GameplayReveal.mp4