Redfall Story Trailer

What is happening in Redfall? Where did the vampires come from? Uncover the mysteries of Redfall as you explore the island. Delve into the dark history of the sinister company that created the monsters stalking the streets and face off against the terrifyingly powerful vampires that some survivors worship as gods.

Redfall arrives exclusively on Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 2, 2023. Pre-order now or play with Game Pass for exclusive content - visit Redfall.com to check it out.

There’s a lot more to the charming island of Redfall than meets the eye.The scientists at Aevum HQ have been working on something world-shattering. People are going missing; there are dead bodies and blood everywhere; the sun has been eclipsed; and vampires rule the town. Were the vampires just an experiment gone horribly wrong or something far more disturbing? Who are the vampire gods? The only thing to know for sure is that everything is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better.