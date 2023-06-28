Trepang2 Launch Trailer

Trepang2
Trepang2
Trepang2
Trepang2

Rate

Total votes: 1
100
June 28, 2023 - 7:39am
  • PC
  • Console

Break the cycle in Trepang2 — become a genetically enhanced super solider and take on a Silicon Valley behemoth! Uncover horrific truths and brutalise your enemies in our outrageously violent gun-fu FPS!

Wreak havoc today on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164940/Trepang2/
Prepare yourself for console release later this year: https://www.trepang2game.com/

OUT NOW on PC
Coming soon to Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5

Download

We are experiencing some technical issues with our download servers due to an outage at our colocation facility.
Please check back later if you are unable to download this file .

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment