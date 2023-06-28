Trepang2 Launch Trailer

June 28, 2023 - 7:39am
- PC
- Console
Break the cycle in Trepang2 — become a genetically enhanced super solider and take on a Silicon Valley behemoth! Uncover horrific truths and brutalise your enemies in our outrageously violent gun-fu FPS!
Wreak havoc today on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1164940/Trepang2/
Prepare yourself for console release later this year: https://www.trepang2game.com/
OUT NOW on PC
Coming soon to Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5
