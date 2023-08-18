Lies of P “How Many Lies?” Gamescom 2023 Trailer

Faced with a city buried beneath the deceit of others, what lengths will you go in search of your own truth?

Watch the new Gamescom 2023 trailer for the upcoming Souls-like title Lies of P and get ready for an adventure unlike any other when the game launches on Steam / Playstation 5 & 4 / Xbox SeriesX|S & Xbox One & Game Pass on September 19.