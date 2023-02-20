Benchmarks for AMD's Ryzen 7 7745HX leak and show it rivals Core i9 chips

Benchmarks for AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 7 7745HX mobile processor have leaked on Chinese social media site Bilibili, showing off a “chiplet” that rivals benchmark results for Intel’s Core i9-12900HX, and could power some high-performance laptops very soon.

Announced during AMD’s CES 2023 presentation, this particular processor comes as part of the new “Dragon Range” 7045 mobile processor series -- a smaller variant of the Ryzen 7000 CPUs tweaked for laptops with a smaller BGA package, and geared towards “extreme gaming” and creator-focused tasks. Built on a 5 nm manufacturing process, the range will only offer RDNA 2 graphics, so expect to see them paired with discrete graphics cards when actually deployed in laptops aimed at gamers and higher workloads.

The Ryzen 7 7745HX itself is an eight-core, 16-thread chiplet, with a 3.6GHz clock speed, and a boost clock speed of up to 5.1GHz, with user overclocking enabled. It has a cTDP of between 45W and 75W, 40MB of total cache, and it supports DDR5-5200 memory.

The benchmarks, shared on Bilibili, show a chiplet that’s capable of standing toe-to-toe with the Intel Core i9-12900HX, even if it does narrowly fall short of beating that processor in both tests. In the Cinebench R23 Single Core test, the Ryzen chip managed 1,828, while the Intel chip scored 1,912. The multi-core test showed a wider gap, with the Ryzen scoring 18,606, and the Core i9 hitting 23,150, but these are still respectable scores. The gap between the Ryzen CPU and the Core i9-13900HX was much higher, as you might expect.

It’s important to note that there’s no mention of the specific laptop used to capture these scores, or the test conditions. As such, it’s best to approach these benchmarks with some level of caution until more testers are able to get their hands (and benchmarking tools) on these particular CPUs. However, even with this in mind, it seems pretty clear that AMD is about to launch some fairly powerful new laptop processors capable of giving Intel’s best a run for their money. After all, benchmarks for the Ryzen 9 7845HX and Ryzen 9 7945HX haven’t leaked yet, and it’s fair to expect those top-level chips will put up a strong fight for the top position.