eFootball Gameplay Trailer

Take a deep-dive through #eFootball 's on-the-pitch gameplay experience with the first Official Gameplay Trailer.

An all-new football simulation platform from the makers of PES and Winning Eleven, eFootball™ is free-to-play and completely rebuilt in Unreal Engine.

The platform will launch worldwide first on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows® 10 and PC Steam® this Autumn, with iOS and Android to follow soon after.