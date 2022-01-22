Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Launch Trailer

Upgrade your gameplay today with the new Cyber Showdown event! Jump into the event playlist to play Attrition, a frantic new Slayer mode where lives are shared by your team. If your team’s lifepool is depleted, you can revive fallen teammates and work together to deplete the enemy’s lifepool and finish them off.

Unlock special synthwave-themed rewards by completing event-specific Challenges and progressing through the free Cyber Showdown Event Pass.

Also, be sure to keep an eye out for additional luminous customization items in the Shop during the event!