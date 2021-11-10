Lies of P "Wake up, son. Your stage is set." Alpha Gameplay Teaser

Neowiz and Round8 Studio today unveiled the first-ever gameplay video for Lies of P, a fantastically baroque Action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi. The ruined, but once beautiful city of Krat is on full display in the new video. Hideous and twisted automatons rule the landscape, and it’s up to P to find Mr. Geppetto and reverse the calamity that has befallen Krat.

In the video, fans should notice the reactive counter-attacks, the array of unique weapons to find and put to use, and that Pinocchio's own mechanical arm acts as an additional tool or weapon to give unique skills - such as a grappling hook and more.