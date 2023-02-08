Maximum Football Announcement Trailer

Modus Games reveals a first look at Maximum Football ahead of its release to Steam Early Access this spring.

Maximum Football is a free-to-play football simulation, offering a premium experience to fans far and wide at no cost. Rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, Maximum Football allows players to fully customize their team, recruit their dream roster, and take it to the gridiron locally or online. Live service content ensures fresh chances to up your game as you rise through the ranks to take your place beside the legends.