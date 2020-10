NBA 2K21 next-gen gameplay is here. Captured on PlayStation 5, this is the first true look at what gamers can expect on next-generation consoles this November. NBA 2K21 will be available on November 10 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S globally, November 12 for PlayStation®5 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, and November 19 for PlayStation 5 in all other regions.